The Texas Tenors to Perform at Hoyt Sherman Place on Saturday, April 7 at 8 p.m.

The Texas Tenors will treat the audience to favorites from their new studio album RISE, including orchestral arrangements of “Amazing Grace,” The Righteous Brothers’ “Lovin’ Feelin,’” John Denver’s “Country Roads, Take Me Home,” and an emotional rendition of the patriotic Irving Berlin classic “God Bless America.”



Since their whirlwind debut eight years ago on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” The Texas Tenors have accumulated a long list of awards, accolades and an enthusiastic fan base. They have performed more than 1000 concerts around the world, including a 24-city tour in the United Kingdom, Shanghai, China and collaborations with some of the most prestigious symphonies, performing arts centers and arenas in the United States. People are clearly enjoying their talent as they were recently named the No. 10 Classical Artist in the world according to Billboard magazine.



From Bruno Mars to Puccini, Marcus Collins, John Hagen and JC Fisher share with audiences a unique blend of country, classical, Broadway and current pop music. They use breathtaking vocals, humor and a touch of cowboy charm to create an unforgettable live show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 19 at 10 p.m. and can be purchased in person at the Hoyt Sherman Place Box Office, charged by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com