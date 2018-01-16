Just Released

The Des Moines Symphony Announces Masterworks 4: Stravinsky’s Petrouchka

DES MOINES — The Des Moines Symphony continues its 2017-2018 80th Season with Stravinsky’s “Petrouchka” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 at the Des Moines Civic Center (221 Walnut Street, Des Moines).

English conductor Christopher Seaman is renowned for his long and distinguished career leading orchestras here and abroad. At the invitation of Joseph Giunta, he leads the Symphony in “Petrouchka.” You’ll hear the strains of Russian folk songs and dazzling melodies in this historic collaboration between Stravinsky and Diaghilev at the Ballet Russes. But first, violinist Simone Porter returns to Des Moines by popular demand to play Sibelius’s brilliant, impassioned “Violin Concerto.” Her rendition of this virtuosic work will take your breath away.

MORE INFORMATION

Free Concert Prelude Talks begin 45 minutes prior to each Masterworks concert

When: Sat., Feb. 10 7:30 p.m. / Sun., Feb. 11 2:30 p.m.

Where: Civic Center, 221 Walnut Street Des Moines

Tickets: $15-65 through dmsymphony.org (up until two hours prior to performances) and at the Civic Center Ticket Office (515.246.2300, 221 Walnut Street, Des Moines; open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and two hours prior to performances). Please note ticket prices are subject to a $5 increase on the day of the concert, excluding student rush tickets.

Student tickets are $7.50-$32.50 and are available through the Civic Center Ticket Office with valid student ID. Student rush tickets, subject to availability, are $5 for junior high and high school students and $10 for all other students the day of the concert through the Civic Center Ticket Office.

More Info: https://dmsymphony.org/events/masterworks-4-stravinskys-petrouchka/