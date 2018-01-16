Just Released

David Byrne comes to the Des Moines Civic Center in June

DES MOINES, IA — Des Moines Performing Arts is pleased to present Scottish-American musician, David Byrne, at the Des Moines Civic Center on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. Byrne is best known as the founding member, songwriter, lead singer, and guitarist for the new wave American band, the Talking Heads, that was active between 1975 and 1991. Tickets to David Byrne will be available starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 at DMPA.org, the Civic Center Ticket Office, or by phone at (515) 246-2300.

Today, Jan. 16, David Byrne announced an extensive world tour in support of his forthcoming solo record, “American Utopia.” Byrne will perform songs from the new album, which is out March 9 via Todomundo/Nonesuch Records, as well as classics from his solo career and his days with Talking Heads. A 12-piece band will also join Byrne on stage for a choreographed concert that he has called “the most ambitious show I’ve done since the shows that were filmed for ‘Stop Making Sense.’ ”

Last week, Byrne announced the release of “American Utopia” during a presentation of “Reasons To Be Cheerful,” an ongoing series he curates of hopeful writings, photos, music, and lectures. The presentation was given at New York’s New School to a live audience and also was streamed via his Facebook page. He also released the first track from the album, “Everybody’s Coming To My House” — co-written with Brian Eno, featuring contributions from TTY, Happa, Isaiah Barr Leader of the Onyx Collective, Daniel Lopatin (Oneohtrix Point Never), Mercury Prize winner Sampha, and others. The song’s visual companion piece can be seen here. “Everybody’s Coming To My House” is available to download instantly with pre-orders of “American Utopia” on iTunes and at nonesuch.com. Nonesuch Store pre-orders also include an exclusive print facsimile of an early handwritten lyric sheet to the song.

For additional information about David Byrne, please visit DMPA.org.