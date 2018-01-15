Bank Iowa Invests in Marketing, Learning, Development with the Addition of Two Key Employees

Bank Iowa announced the addition of two executives to the team. Josh Fleming joins the bank as vice president of marketing. Jill Shedek will serve as assistant vice president, learning and development manager.

With more than 20 years in marketing, Fleming has focused a large portion of his career on corporate branding and digital media strategies. Fleming most recently served as a brand counselor for The Meyocks Group, where he developed brand positioning and marketing plans for clients in a variety of industries, including finance and agriculture.

For Bank Iowa, he will oversee brand strategy and marketing communications. He will apply his expertise at both the corporate and branch level. Over the next several months, he and his team will be focused on launching the bank’s 25th full-service branch, which will be located in Pella, Iowa. Construction on the new facility is scheduled to begin in the spring with a target to open in late 2018.

“Bank Iowa has a terrific story to tell, and Josh is the right person to help us tell it,” said Jim Plagge, Bank Iowa president and CEO. “Beyond introducing the bank to more people in our communities, Josh will also look for opportunities to serve new markets. We are passionate advocates of the places our customers live, work and play, and Josh will help us have the greatest possible impact on those special spots in Iowa.”

Fleming has served as president of the American Marketing Association’s Iowa Chapter, and has taught digital marketing courses as an adjunct professor at Drake University. He was also named to the Des Moines Business Record Forty Under 40 list, which spotlights area professionals who have made a positive difference in their communities. He is a frequent speaker and is scheduled to participate in a state of the industry marketing panel at the

on January 15, 2018.

An expert HR professional with more than a decade of experience, Shedek joins Bank Iowa from Athene USA. There, she served as an HR consultant responsible for measuring and designing employee engagement and development initiatives. Shedek, an Iowa native, has also worked in the HR departments of Gavilon Group, LLC, in West Des Moines, and Aerotek in Omaha, Neb.

For the bank, Shedek will focus on investing in resources that will attract and retain high-caliber talent. She will also manage all aspects of the employee training lifecycle, including supervision of existing programs and development of future ones. Jill will partner with the bank’s seven regional presidents and their teams to maximize the career paths of Bank Iowa’s more than 250 employees.

“We are experiencing strong growth, which calls for equally strong personnel who are not only capable of, but also excited about, taking our products, service and operations to a higher level,” said Plagge. “Jill’s strong background in talent recruitment and development is the ideal match for growing our staff of Iowans and nurturing our people-centric culture.”

With more than $1.3 billion in assets, Bank Iowa ranks as one of the leading independent ag banks and the second-largest family owned banks in the state. Farmers, families and businesses access Bank Iowa’s products and services through 25 branch locations in 22 communities, as well as online and on mobile devices. To learn more, visit bankiowa.bank.