Uriah Heep to perform at Hoyt Sherman Place on March 14

Uriah Heep , one of the few remaining quality original progressive hard rock bands will embark on a world tour in 2018 in support of their soon to be released album “Living The Dream”. The tour will include a stop in Des Moines at Hoyt Sherman Place on March 14. Uriah Heep has been responsible for the most elevated and intelligent use of vocals in a heavy metal context amongst the major bands inventing the genre in the 1970s. Success has followed the forging of such an audacious formula. Across 25 studio albums, along with myriad live releases and compilations, Uriah Heep has managed to sell 45 million records worldwide and performed more than 4,000 shows in 60 countries. Heep was so prolific in producing rock anthems — five albums between 1970 and 1974 — that a “Best Of” album was released in 1975. It hit the top three in 20 countries and featured such classics as “Gypsy,” “Lady in Black,” “July Morning,” “The Wizard,” “Easy Livin’,” “Sweet Lorraine” and “Stealin’.”



