Just Released

Waukee Issued 1,005 Building Permits in 2017

Waukee, Iowa — Both economic development and residential construction continue to thrive in Waukee. The City of Waukee’s Development Services Department issued a total of 1,005 building permits in 2017.

The valuation of the building permits issued by the City in 2017 totals $203.4 million. Of the 1,005 permits issued, 237 were for single-family housing, 129 were for townhomes, 21 were for multi-family developments and 51 were for commercial developments. The remaining permits fall into the “other” category, including projects such as additions, alterations, decks, etc.

“We continue to see steady interest from residential developers — single-family, townhomes and multi-family alike,” said Development Services Director Brad Deets. “The other exciting thing to note is that in both 2016 and 2017, our commercial development valuations exceeded $20 million. This is great news for residents looking for additional personal and professional services within the city.”

Some 2017 commercial projects of note include:

Waukee Marketplace which will include Starbucks, Auto Zone and other businesses

Prairie Crossing which will feature Panchero’s, among other businesses

A new Casey’s General Store and shopping center near Douglas Parkway and N.E. Alice’s Road

The Cove at Kettlestone which will include a nail salon and restaurant

Car-X Tire and Auto

University of Iowa Community Credit Union

UnityPoint Clinic in Kettlestone

“It is certainly a busy time in Waukee,” said Waukee Mayor Bill Peard. “The community is vibrant and growing, and that continues to draw developers, builders and businesses to our city. We are thrilled that so many of them are willing to invest in Waukee.”

Announcements were made this year regarding a $1.3 million Apple Corporation data center project in Waukee as well as the upcoming construction of Fridley Theatres’ Palms Theatre multiplex project featuring an 85-foot wide IMAX auditorium. Fridley Theatres recently broke ground on its Waukee project, and Apple is expected to do the same in late spring 2018.