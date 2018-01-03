Call For Artists in Clive

Artists Needed for Clive Historical Mural Project.

The City of Clive Public Art Commission in conjunction with the Clive Historical Society is seeking proposals from artists for a public art mural project. The mural will be located at Swanson Memorial Park which is home to the Clive Historical Society.

The project will celebrate the historical importance of this area of Clive, as well as add a new artwork to the Clive public art collection. “This is the first mural that has been commissioned by Cliv,” Shared Leisure Services Director Todd Seaman said. “We are looking for a mural that shares a historical message as well as creates a unique visual that will attract people’s attention to this site.”