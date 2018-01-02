Board of Supervisors elect 2018 leadership

DES MOINES, Iowa – January 2, 2018 — The Polk County Board of Supervisors took action today to elect Angela Connolly, 2nd District Supervisor, as its new Chairperson and Tom Hockensmith, 4th District Supervisor, as Vice-Chairperson for 2018 in the first official public meeting of the new year.

“We accomplished a great deal under Supervisor Mauro’s leadership in 2017, specifically regarding the Partnership for Hunger Free Polk County initiative,” stated Supervisor Connolly. She added, “I would like to continue this work and also focus our efforts on mental health. We need to work on advocating for a better mental health system and we need to do a better job of letting people in our community know what services are already available to help them.”

This focus on mental health will include work on a Data Driven Justice initiative that will help multiple sectors of our community, such as police, jail, emergency rooms and EMS, better work together to identify individuals who might benefit from case management, mental health treatment or substance abuse treatment. In addition to their work on social services, the Board of Supervisors will also continue their involvement with economic development in the metro area.

Vice Chair Tom Hockensmith added, “In addition to all of these important issues, we look forward to continued success at the Iowa Events Center that will be accelerated by the opening of the Iowa Events Center Hilton Hotel in March.”