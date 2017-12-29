Just Released

New Waukee Ice Rink Now Open

The City of Waukee is pleased to announce that the community’s new ice rink is now open and ready for public skating. The rink is located at Sugar Creek Municipal Golf Course at 1505 Sixth Street in Waukee.

“We are thrilled to have a new winter recreational option for which residents can get out of the house to enjoy,” said Waukee Mayor Bill Peard.

The ice is open for hockey from dawn to noon, and open skating hours are from noon to dusk. The rink is free for public use and will be open when weather permits. A green sign will be posted at the gate to indicate that the rink is open; a red sign will be posted when the rink is closed. All skaters are advised that they are skating at their own risk. The rink is not supervised.

Ice Rink Rules:

Ice skating, by nature, is a hazardous activity, and falls are common. Rink users assume inherent risks and responsibilities, whether a spectator or participant. Be aware of the soft spots, rough edges, water puddles or other hazards on the ice. Protective safety gear (i.e. coat, hat, gloves, helmet, mouth guard, etc.) is recommended on the rink at all times. Please be courteous and share the ice. Know the range of your ability while on skates and maintain a proper lookout to avoid other skaters. No food, drinks or pets are allowed on the ice. Do not skate while under the influence of drugs, alcohol or other control-impairing substances. Kicking holes, chipping or gouging the ice is prohibited. Skaters and spectators must not sit on, lean over or leave items on the dasher boards. The rink is under 24-hour video surveillance. The rink may be periodically closed for maintenance, if there is damage to the rink or if the ice has melted. Thank you for your patience.

This public ice rink, which measures 80 x 40 feet, was donated in partnership between the Iowa Wild and Wells Fargo.

“We are excited to be able to partner with the Iowa Wild to bring this kind of excitement and recreation to our communities” said Wells Fargo Regional Banking President Marta Codina.

A formal ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018.

“We are ecstatic to open another local rink for residents to enjoy ice skating and hockey,” said Iowa Wild President Todd Frederickson. “The Wild is committed to growing the sport of hockey throughout the Des Moines region, and thanks to Wells Fargo and Waukee, we’re succeeding.”

The new ice rink will be open as long as weather permits and the ice remains frozen. The Sugar Creek Clubhouse will also be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays when the rink is open. The Clubhouse is a great place to warm up, and staff will have some snacks and beverages available for purchase.