New Waukee Police Officers Guess and Sanchez Take Oaths of Office

Waukee, Iowa — Waukee Mayor Bill Peard administered the Oath of Office for two new Waukee Police Officers during the December 18, 2017 regular meeting of the Waukee City Council. Officer Kathryn Guess and Officer Maria Sanchez bring the total of sworn officers in the Waukee Police Department to 22.

Officer Kathryn Guess holds a bachelor’s degree in Business from the University of Iowa. She previously worked for Nationwide Insurance and EMC Insurance as an Auto Claims Adjuster. She also served six years as Military Police in the Iowa Army National Guard.

Officer Maria Sanchez is currently working toward her bachelor’s degree in Spanish and Human Relations through the University of Iowa. She was a reserve police officer in West Liberty for three years.

“We are quite lucky to have hired such great representatives of the Waukee Police Department,” said Waukee Police Chief John Quinn. “Already we are seeing true leadership potential in Officers Guess and Sanchez. They will provide additional strength on the force as we serve the ever-growing Waukee community.”