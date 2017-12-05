Just Released

Waukee students win Congressional App Challenge

WAUKEE, IOWA – A team of Waukee students were announced the winners of the Third District Congressional App Challenge Monday. The team designed “City Recycle Day” which will remind users when their trash and recycling days are. The app will also alert users to changes in their pickup schedule due to a number of circumstances, including bad weather, and if there are special pickups for items like yard waste.

The team consisted of Sabarish Mogallapalli, Shriya Megatapalli, Owen Scott, and Sankalp Yamasani.

Monday morning, Iowa Congressman David Young surprised the students by video conferencing into their school and speaking with them about their app.

“It is amazing to see what our young people can create. When I was able to see what City Recycle Day can do and the time, research, and effort the students put into it, I was really amazed at how well these students did,” said Congressman Young. “After speaking with the students today, I am even more impressed with their continued commitment to the project.”

The students would like to work with municipalities in the Des Moines area to roll out the app to residents.

The team and their app will be featured on displays around the U.S. Capitol Building alongside winners from other congressional districts.

Nine teams from across the Third District entered the challenge. The Congressional App Challenge (CAC) is a public effort to encourage kids to learn how to code, through annual district-wide competitions hosted by Members of Congress for their district.

Students in participating congressional districts across the country code original applications for the chance to be selected for recognition by their Member of Congress, win prizes, and have their work put on display in the Capitol Building in Washington, DC. The district-wide competitions, now in their third year, take place from July through early November.