WINTER JAM 2018 coming in concert to Des Moines in January 2018

GRAMMY®-nominated, Platinum selling and Billboard Music Award-winning rockers Skillet will headline the Winter Jam 2018 Tour Spectacular. Among the biggest annual tours in the world, Winter Jam is once again set to showcase a lineup of some of the best and brightest names in Christian music.

Winter Jam’s 46-city Eastern U.S. tour will also feature GRAMMY®-nominated recording artist and internationally-renowned worship leader Kari Jobe (featuring Cody Carnes); GRAMMY®-nominated pop hitmakers Building 429; popular comedian and viral sensation John Crist; critically-acclaimed breakout hip-hop recording artist KB; GRAMMY®-nominated tour creators and hosts, NewSong; Dove Award-winning chart-topper Jordan Feliz; and a message from author, speaker and evangelist Nick Hall. In addition, the Pre-Jam Party will feature award winning worship artist Dan Bremnes and lauded Curb Records singer/songwriter Mallary Hope, along with new Baby Syndrome Records artist Westover.

DATE: Friday January 26, 2018 TIME: 7 p.m.

PLACE: Wells Fargo Arena, 233 Center St., Des Moines, IA