Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Join our email blast

Just Released

WINTER JAM 2018 coming in concert to Des Moines in January 2018

12/4/2017

GRAMMY®-nominated, Platinum selling and Billboard Music Award-winning rockers Skillet will headline the Winter Jam 2018 Tour Spectacular. Among the biggest annual tours in the world, Winter Jam is once again set to showcase a lineup of some of the best and brightest names in Christian music.
 
Winter Jam’s 46-city Eastern U.S. tour will also feature GRAMMY®-nominated recording artist and internationally-renowned worship leader Kari Jobe (featuring Cody Carnes); GRAMMY®-nominated pop hitmakers Building 429; popular comedian and viral sensation John Crist; critically-acclaimed breakout hip-hop recording artist KB; GRAMMY®-nominated tour creators and hosts, NewSong; Dove Award-winning chart-topper Jordan Feliz; and a message from author, speaker and evangelist Nick Hall.  In addition, the Pre-Jam Party will feature award winning worship artist Dan Bremnes and lauded Curb Records singer/songwriter Mallary Hope, along with new Baby Syndrome Records artist Westover.
                
DATE:    Friday January 26, 2018                      TIME: 7 p.m.
PLACE:   Wells Fargo Arena, 233 Center St., Des Moines, IA 
TICKETS:  $15 at the door

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Stop HIVStop HIVAmes ChamberAmes ChamberAmes Chamber

Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Click the button below and enter your email address to receive your digital edition of Cityview's newest issue each month. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Join our email blast