Just Released

ON SALE TODAY: The Lacs June 16 at Brenton Skating Plaza

Nitefall on the River presents The Lacs, performing at Brenton Skating Plaza on June 16, 2018.

“You and I both know that America has been through a lot these past few years. Clay “Uncle Snap” Sharpe and Brian “Rooster” King know it better than most. But as The Lacs, they’ve had a unique view of where we’ve been, where we’re going — and what parts of our identity haven’t changed at all.

On “American Rebelution,” their aptly titled sixth album, The Lacs take all that they’ve witnessed, roll it up in a unique sound they call “dirt rock” and lay down the truth as they see it. Yes, these 12 tracks stand on the hip-hop/country/Southern rock bedrock Clay and Brian pioneered along with a handful of other innovators. But that’s just the beginning of this story.

Nearly 20 years ago, these proud sons of Baxley, Georgia, unleashed their first beats and ripped through their first rhymes. Since then they’ve headed down highways far from the hometown dirt roads, watching landscapes roll past on the way to their next shows. Over time their venues got bigger, their audiences more diverse.

ON SALE NOW

The Lacs

Saturday, June 16, 2018

Doors 7 p.m., Show 8 p.m.

Brenton Skating Plaza

$20 advance / $25 day-of (All Ages)