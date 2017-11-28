Just Released

Christmas in Olde Town returns to Altoona

ALTOONA, Iowa — Kick off the holiday season with the Altoona Area Historical Society’s “Christmas at the Museum.” Families are invited to the Altoona Area Historical Museum for an afternoon of free holiday crafts, treats and photos with Santa. Families can gather in Olde Town to welcome Santa, as he arrives on an Altoona Fire Truck.

“It’s going to be a great way to kick off the holiday season,” said Altoona Area Historical Society Vice President Alex Payne. “We want to encourage people to come explore the Olde Town neighborhood, especially when it’s decorated for the holidays.”

The event will be a smaller version of the former Christmas in Olde Town, last held in 2008. While it will be smaller, the historical society is already considering bringing back a full-scale “Christmas in Olde Town” next year.

“We are already looking into more activities and ways to grow the celebration for 2018,” Payne said. “After the event, we will evaluate what worked, and if a large scale ‘Christmas in Olde Town’ would be feasible.”

Sunday, December 3, 2017 from 1-5 p.m. at the Altoona Area Historical Museum

Santa arrives in Olde Town on an Altoona Fire Truck at 1 p.m.

Free photos with Santa at Limitless Events & Catering

Christmas in Olde Town began in 1995, and was held annually until 2008

Event Sponsors: Edward Jones – Financial Advisor: Adam Kline (Rudolph Sponsor); Bank Iowa, Get Beyond and Burget Mill (Elf Sponsors)

About the Altoona Area Historical Society: On May 5, 2003, the Altoona City Council recognized the Altoona Area Historical Society as the City’s official organization to collect, secure, and preserve the artifacts and records of the City of Altoona and surrounding areas. The Altoona Area Historical Society’s purpose is to promote history, preserve historic landmarks and sites, and display articles of historical value. The group operates the Altoona Area Historical Museum in the historic Olde Town Altoona neighborhood.