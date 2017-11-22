Just Released

Clive’s 5th Annual Light the Plaza scheduled for December 5

On Tuesday, December 5 Clive will hold its annual “Light the Plaza” event. The event is a holiday lighting of the Aasheim Plaza located at the corner of N.W. 86th Street and University Blvd. in Clive. The evening will begin at 6 pm with the Valley High School Vocal Music performing holiday carols. The lighting ceremony will follow.

Following the lighting ceremony everyone is invited to Bruegger’s located at 1650 N.W. 86th Street in Clive, just across the street from Aasheim Plaza. There will be a visit from Santa, hot cocoa, cookies and activities for the kids. The event will conclude at 7:30 p.m.

Cost is free to attend and open to the public. The Clive Historical Society’s Open House will be held in conjunction with this event. Their event will be 5 to 7 p.m. (break at 6 p.m. for plaza lighting) at the Swanson House (8641 Swanson Blvd., Clive).

Sponsors of this event are Luana Savings Bank, Shive-Hattery, Lincoln Savings Bank, Middendorf Insurance Associates, NCMIC/Professional Solutions, Country Inn and Suites, Stuff Etc., Nobbies, Fareway Food Stores – Clive, and The Machine Shed.