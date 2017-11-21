Pleasant Hill Police Department Hosting Seminar in March to Address Active Shooters

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — The Pleasant Hill Police Department is hosting a Sheepdog Safety Training March 19 and 20, 2018 at Berean Church in Pleasant Hill, Iowa to prepare communities for acts of violence. In light of recent events around the world, Sheepdog Safety Training aims to equip individuals with tools to stay safe.

The Pleasant Hill Police Department sought to host a Sheepdog Safety Training as a proactive approach to combat senseless violence. Sheepdog Safety Training will also address issues of sex crimes occurring at churches and faith-based properties.

This two-day training will include speakers Lieutenant Colonel Dave Grossman, one of the world’s foremost experts in the field of human aggression and the roots of violence and violent crime, Retired Police Officer and Minister Jimmy Meeks, who has served as a hostage negotiator, field training officer, school resource officer, detective, supervisor, and crime prevention officer, and Carl Chinn, author and nationally recognized expert on church violence.

All Iowans are encouraged to attend, especially safety teams, ushers, youth leaders, teachers, principals, first responders, and anyone concerned about the rapid increase of violence in communities. The cost for the two-day seminar is $39 per person.