Just Released

DSM Children’s Museum Grand Opening Event Nov. 18

What: The Des Moines Children’s Museum invites you to a Grand Opening event at their new location in Valley West Mall.

When: 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 18. Please arrive by 9:45 a.m.

Where: Valley West Mall, 1551 Valley West Dr., West Des Moines, IA 50266

In addition to the museum’s traveling exhibit “Let’s Play Outside!,” which focuses on teaching children about appreciating nature, there will be four new exhibits: “Amazing Blanket Forts,” “Every Child is an Artist,” “The World Around You,” and “Beautiful Noise” for attendees to explore.

About the Des Moines Children’s Museum

The Des Moines Children’s Museum is a local nonprofit organization that engages children and families by providing a fun, educational environment where they can learn through play. Co-Founders Julie Burtnette and Laura Johnson realized how much enthusiasm there was in the community for a local Children’s Museum when they created a public Facebook page and had more than 1,000 followers by the next day.

“The response from the community has been overwhelming,” said Burtnette. “It’s unreal seeing people’s excitement.”

Over the summer the Des Moines Children’s Museum participated in 30 community events showcasing their traveling exhibit “Let’s Play Outside!” A nine member board of directors was formed in August and in early October the museum put down some roots in its temporary home, a 4,600 square foot space in Valley West Mall.