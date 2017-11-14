Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Santa Claus will be arriving in Historic Valley Junction on November 16

11/14/2017

Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell drop. Santa will be passing out 500 prizes with a retail value of more than $10,000! There will be gifts for children & adults. Green “Jingle Bells” are for children and red “Jingle Bells” are for adults. Join us for this fun. Event starts at 6 p.m.

Sant Claus will be available after the drop to meet with children at the Veridian Credit Union tent at Fourth and Maple Streets. This year we will have Betty Hill Dancers performing, Crazy4Nuts and Kettle Corn vendors, Professor VonAir, the balloon artists and carolers around the district.

Valley Junction businesses will be open until 8 p.m. for holiday shopping.  

