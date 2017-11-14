Just Released

DOWNTOWN WINTER FARMERS’ MARKET IS THIS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

DES MOINES, IOWA (Nov. 14, 2017) – With Thanksgiving around the corner, the Downtown Winter Farmers’ Market presented by UnityPoint Health – Des Moines will be held this weekend.

The Winter Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Capital Square at 400 Locust St. and Kaleidoscope at The Hub at 555 Walnut Street in Downtown Des Moines. The Winter Market will return on Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16.

The Winter Market is a perfect opportunity to stock up for holiday meals, parties and gift-giving with more than 130 vendors. Farmers will be selling a variety of locally raised products including eggs, beef, pork, duck, turkeys, holiday hams and a variety of late season and greenhouse produce. Shoppers can also expect to find an abundance of fresh handmade products including locally produced honey, jams, salsa, wine, cheese, noodles, breads, pies and cinnamon rolls. In addition, poinsettias, fresh cut Christmas trees, wreaths, handmade holiday ornaments and home decorations will be available. The Winter Market is free and open to the public.

The Downtown Farmers’ Market has also announced that its Meals from The Market Program, which is sponsored by Great Western Bank, donated nearly 52,000 pounds of food with an estimated value of $146,250 during the outdoor market season from May through October. This equates to an estimated 42,000 meals being donated to Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) pantries, where food contributions are donated to 13 food pantry sites. Produce donated included baked goods, canned goods,and prepared food – nearly everything that can be found at the Market.

“Easy access to fresh, healthy food is critical to the health and wellness of our community,” said Kelly Foss, Director of the Downtown Farmers’ Market. “Market vendors and visitors have embraced the Meals from The Market program and we very much appreciate all of their donations.”

The Downtown Farmers’ Market began in 1976 with just 15 vendors and an average of 200 shoppers. Today, The Market supports nearly 300 vendors and welcomes an average of 25,000 visitors each Saturday. An estimated 40,000 shoppers typically visit on Opening Day and key peak dates throughout the season. The Downtown Farmers’ Market has been recognized nationally by publications including “The Daily Meal,” “Shape Magazine,” “Midwest Living Magazine” and “Country Living Magazine.”

Find more information about this weekend’s Winter Market at desmoinesfarmersmarket.com.

About the Downtown Farmers’ Market

The Downtown Farmers’ Market is presented by UnityPoint Health – Des Moines and produced by the Greater Des Moines Partnership. The Downtown Farmers’ Market is held every Saturday morning May – October in the Historic Court District in Downtown Des Moines. The Market also produces a Downtown Winter Farmers’ Market in November and December. For more information please visit desmoinesfarmersmarket.com, find us on Facebook at facebook.com/downtownfarmersmarket, Twitter and Instagram at @dtfarmersmarket and #DTFM.