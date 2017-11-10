Just Released

Clive Hires Matt McQuillen as Next City Manager

CLIVE, Iowa — Clive Mayor Scott Cirksena and the City Council are pleased to announce that Matt McQuillen has accepted an offer to serve as the next city manager for the City of Clive. McQuillen was selected from a field of more than 40 candidates following a regional search facilitated by HR OneSource, an executive search firm engaged by the City Council earlier this year. McQuillen’s appointment will officially begin on January 20, 2018 following the retirement of current City Manager Dennis Henderson who has served the City for 22 years.

McQuillen currently serves as the assistant city manager for the City of Clive, a post he has held since March of 2011. Prior to that he served the City of Ankeny from 2005-06 as a management intern, 2006-07 as a management analyst and 2007-2011 as the assistant to the city manager.

To prepare for his career in municipal government McQuillen received his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Master of Arts in Public Administration from Iowa State University. In addition, McQuillen has been recognized for his involvement in both professional and local organizations and received the 2013 Emerging Leader Award from the Iowa City/County Management Association.

Located on the western edge of the Des Moines metro area, the City of Clive is known for its extensive greenbelt trail system and its financial strength that has resulted in it being one of only three cities in Iowa to receive Moody’s Aaa bond rating. Clive’s citizen satisfaction survey results consistently show high satisfaction levels of its residents, with 97 percent considering it as a preferred place to live. Mayor Cirksena stated that “in selecting Matt McQuillen as our next city manager we are confident that we will continue to maintain and further improve upon the quality of life for our residents and business partners.”