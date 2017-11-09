Just Released

Waukee Library First in State to Provide Free Digital Access to School District

Waukee, Iowa — The Waukee Public Library is pleased to announce its partnership with the Waukee Community School District to provide complete, free digital access to all the library’s online resources to students and teachers in the district.

Waukee is the first library in the state of Iowa to launch the Digital Scholar program which allows WCSD students and teachers to access the library’s robust online resources without having a physical library card; they simply use school ID numbers to log in to the resources while at school, in the library or at home on devices.

Library and district officials look at this as another way to break down barriers to the access of information and teaching tools.

“Increasing access to educational resources is our mission. By allowing usage for non-cardholders, we are eliminating one extra step for these students and teachers,” said Waukee Public Library Director Kristine Larson. “During my tenure here I’ve witnessed the community’s passion for education and enriching children’s lives. We are excited about helping them succeed by providing these essential resources.”

Students and teachers will have online access to the following:

Research databases

e-books

Magazines

Foreign language resources

Reference materials and encyclopedias

Career information

College prep tests

Business information

Newspapers

“Our budget for reputable online resources is limited. This opportunity expands our learning environment and shares the value that learning can add to life,” said WCSD Director of Teaching & Learning Lindsay Law. “For students, it means they can have more access to their own interests and passions as learners. For teachers, they now have access to texts and authentic and high-quality resources to support their instructional design and planning.”

Waukee students and teachers can visit WaukeePublicLibrary.org to get started.

These same library resources are available to all Waukee Public Library cardholders. Anyone age 5 and up can apply for a library card in person at 950 Warrior Lane in Waukee.