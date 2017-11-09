Just Released

“Hamilton” tickets on sale to public Nov. 17

DES MOINES, IA ― Producer Jeffrey Seller and Des Moines Performing Arts announced today that single tickets for “HAMILTON” will go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. Tickets will be available for performances June 27, 2018 through July 15, 2018.

On Friday, Nov. 17 at 9 a.m., tickets will be available at DMPA.org, by phone at 515-246-2300, or in person at the Des Moines Civic Center Ticket Office. If you do not have an existing account with Des Moines Performing Arts, please create one prior to the on-sale date.

There is a maximum purchase limit of four (4) tickets per household for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $54-$148.50 with a select number of $303.50 premium seats available for all performances. Service fees will apply to phone and Internet orders. There will be a lottery for forty (40) $10 Orchestra seats for all performances. Details about the lottery will be announced closer to the engagement.

Jeffrey Seller notes, “It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people that are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases should be made through an authorized Des Moines Civic Center ticket source: either the Des Moines Civic Center box office, or DMPA.org.”

“HAMILTON” is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, “HAMILTON” is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, “HAMILTON” is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

“HAMILTON” creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award ® Winning Best Musical “In the Heights.”

“HAMILTON” features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The “HAMILTON” Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The “HAMILTON” recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For information on “HAMILTON,” visit DMPA.org or www.HamiltonOnBroadway.com, www.Facebook.com/HamiltonMusical, www.Instagram.com/HamiltonMusical and www.Twitter.com/HamiltonMusical.