Just Released

Art Along the Trail – Call for Artists

The City of Clive is extending a Call for Artists for the 2018 Art Along the Trail Program. The annual temporary art exhibit features a number of sculptures along the Greenbelt Trail in Clive that are displayed from May through October. Artists interested in this project must prepare and submit an application. Applications can be found on the City of Clive website at www.cityofclive.com.

Applications must include:

Detailed list of materials used in the sculpture.

An artist’s statement about the artwork including date of creation.

A detailed explanation of how the piece will be secured or anchored when installed.

A list of professional references.

A brief artist biography outlining credentials and relevant experience with public art commissions.

Six photographs (in JPEG or PDF format) of the artwork.

Please complete the form and submit all information electronically to Todd Seaman at tseaman@cityofclive.com. The deadline to submit application is December 29,2017 at 5 p.m. If you prefer to send a hard copy please forward those to the following address:

Art Along the Trail Applications

Attn: Todd Seaman, Leisure Services Director

1900 NW 114th St.

Clive, IA 50325