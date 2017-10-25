Just Released

DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET WRAPS UP OUTDOOR SEASON THIS WEEKEND

DOWNTOWN DES MOINES, IOWA (Oct. 25, 2017) – The Downtown Farmers’ Market Presented by UnityPoint Health – Des Moines will wrap up the final outdoor market of the season this Saturday, Oct. 28 in the Historic Court Avenue District in Downtown Des Moines.

The Market invites patrons for shopping and some trick-or-treat fun to celebrate the final day of the 2017 market season. Patrons are invited to bring their children dressed in costume to celebrate fall and Halloween. Participating vendors will dress up in amusing costumes, decorate their space and hand out treats and candy to children in attendance. The UnityPoint Health – Des Moines booth will be a fun zone for the little trick-or-treaters with fall-themed crafts and fun prizes.

Additionally, farmers and producers from 50 counties will fill the Court District with a variety of current, in-season fall produce including sweet potatoes, butternut squash, beets, garlic, apples and fall-themed baked goods and treats such as caramel apples, apple cider, apple pie, pumpkins, fall mums, unique gourds, flowers and plants and more.

The Downtown Winter Farmers’ Market presented by UnityPoint Health – Des Moines will take place on Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18 and again on Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16. The Winter Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day at Capital Square at 400 Locust St. and Kaleidoscope at The Hub at 555 Walnut Street in Downtown Des Moines.

The Winter Farmers’ Market is a perfect opportunity to stock up for holiday meals, parties and gift giving with more than 130 vendors. Farmers will be selling a variety of locally raised products including eggs, beef, pork, duck, turkeys, holiday hams and a variety of late season and greenhouse produce. Shoppers can also expect to find an abundance of fresh handmade products including locally produced honey, jams, salsa, wine, cheese, noodles, breads, pies and cinnamon rolls. In addition, poinsettias, fresh cut Christmas trees, wreaths, handmade holiday ornaments and home decorations will be available. The Winter Market is free and open to the public.

The Downtown Farmers’ Market began in 1976 with just 15 vendors and an average of 200 shoppers. Today, The Market supports nearly 300 vendors and welcomes an average of 25,000 visitors each Saturday. An estimated 40,000 shoppers typically visit on Opening Day and key peak dates throughout the season. The Downtown Farmers’ Market has been recognized nationally by publications including “The Daily Meal,” “Shape Magazine,” “Midwest Living Magazine” and “Country Living Magazine.”

Find more information at desmoinesfarmersmarket.com.

About the Downtown Farmers’ Market

The Downtown Farmers’ Market is presented by UnityPoint Health – Des Moines and produced by the Downtown Community Alliance. The Downtown Farmers’ Market is held every Saturday morning May – October in the Historic Court District in Downtown Des Moines. The Market also produces a Downtown Winter Farmers’ Market in November and December. The Downtown Community Alliance, part of the Greater Des Moines Partnership, provides a consistent and constant focus on developing and maintaining a vibrant Downtown core. For more information please visit desmoinesfarmersmarket.com, find us on Facebook at facebook.com/downtownfarmersmarket, Twitter and Instagram at @dtfarmersmarket and #DTFM.