Lane Closure on N.W. 86th Street in Clive

Beginning Monday, October 23, 2017 a northbound lane closure will be in place on N.W. 86th Street between University Avenue and the Walnut Creek Bridge while bridge deck repairs are completed. The one remaining northbound lane of traffic on N.W. 86th Street will remain open. This work zone will also require the closure of one eastbound left turn lane onto N.W. 86th Street from University Avenue. The closure is expected to be in place until Friday, October 27th.

Workers will be present early in the week; the remainder of the closure period is required to allow the repairs to cure prior to reopening. Traffic in and around the affected area is encouraged to exercise caution and/or seek alternate routes as delays will occur.

Please contact Clive Public Works at 223-6231 with questions, concerns or the need for additional information.