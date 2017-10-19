Pleasant Hill Receives $100,000 Grant from Resource Enhancement and Protection

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — The City of Pleasant Hill has been awarded a $100,000 grant from Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP), part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, for the development of Hickory Glen Park.

REAP invests in projects that enhance and protect Iowa’s natural and cultural resources. Fifteen percent of REAP is set aside for grants to cities for projects that help establish natural areas, encourage outdoor recreation and resource management.

“The City of Pleasant Hill is appreciative REAP recognizes the value Hickory Glen Park adds to our community.” said Ben Champ, City Manager. “As we continue the City’s intentional growth, we are committed to enhancing the quality of life and health of the community.”

Hickory Glen Park is Pleasant Hill’s largest park encompassing 77-acres of open space and woodlands located southwest of Four Mile Elementary School near S.E. 68th Street and S.E. Sixth Avenue. The existing topography provides opportunity for unique amenities to be added that citizens can enjoy for years to come. Plans for the park include soft trails, woodlands and open space as well as many active uses such as shelters, recreational fields, bike trails, splash pad, community gardens and a dog park. Initial construction of the park is anticipated to begin in 2018.