BRENTON SKATING PLAZA OPENS FOR WINTER SEASON ON NOV. 17

GREATER DES MOINES, IA (Oct. 19, 2017) – Brenton Skating Plaza, Des Moines’ only outdoor ice skating rink, opens for its 12th season on Friday, Nov. 17. The rink is located in the heart of Downtown Des Moines on the Principal Riverwalk at 520 Robert D. Ray Drive.

Opening day at Brenton Skating Plaza will be held in conjunction with the East Village Holiday Promenade, the kickoff to the Holiday Season in Downtown Des Moines. Hours on opening day will run from noon to 11 p.m. The opening night schedule includes a tree lighting ceremony at 6:05 p.m. A new Christmas tree has been provided this year by Kaldenberg’s PBS Landscaping & Lawn Care. Santa Claus will arrive at 6 p.m. and visit with children from 6 to 7 p.m. An ice carving demonstration will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Opening night is sponsored by Boesen the Florist and Kaldenberg’s PBS Landscaping & Lawn Care.

Brenton Skating Plaza Hours:

Monday through Thursday, 3-9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, Noon – 11 p.m

Sunday, Noon – 6 p.m.

Admission to Brenton Skating Plaza:

Adult: $8

Child/Senior 62+: $5

Skate Rental: $4.50

Admission is increased by $1 on holidays.

Parking is available in the lot behind the Armory Building, the Iowa Workforce Development lot, along the street on Robert D. Ray Drive and in the parking ramp at East Second Street and East Grand Avenue.

For more information about Brenton Skating Plaza, including information on holiday hours, expanded public skating during school break, daily events, birthday parties, programming and promotions, visit brentonplaza.com .

