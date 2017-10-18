Thursday, October 19, 2017

Halloween on the Hill

10/18/2017

DES MOINES — Back for its eighth year, the residents of Sherman Hill will be decorating their historic homes with spooky scenes and collecting non-perishable food items for the Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) Food Pantry. Halloween on the Hill has become one of the “must-do” events on Halloween night in Des Moines!

The event is free to all who dare to drive or walk through. However, visitors are asked to drop off a non-perishable food item at Hoyt Sherman Place (15th and Woodland) to receive a map that includes the largest Halloween displays in the neighborhood.

This event is all trick, no treats! This neighborhood-wide haunted house is a great family event for all ages and a fun way to support those in need in our community. Visit the DMARC website for a list of the most needed food items: https://www.dmarcunited.org/movethefood/most-needed-items/

Visitors can expect to see lots of ghosts and goblins, and historic homes which are haunted for one night only, a live Thriller performance, Freddy Kruger roaming the streets, seven foot Frankenstein, and much, much more!

This event will be held on Halloween night, October 31, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit http://historicshermanhill.com/events/halloween-on-the-hill/ or facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/164896654090522/

