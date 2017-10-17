Des Moines Art Center hosts 17th annual Day of the Dead celebrationfkgs

Just Released

Des Moines Art Center hosts 17th annual Day of the Dead celebration

DES MOINES, IA — On Sunday, October 29, noon – 4 p.m., the Des Moines Art Center will host the 17th annual Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos celebration. The event will take place at 4700 Grand Avenue and is free and open to the public. A free shuttle will be available at Merrill Middle School, 5301 Grand Avenue, Des Moines.

Day of the Dead is a traditional Latino celebration that honors the lives of members of the community who have passed away, as well as a festive day of music, dancing, food and drink, art activities, and remembrances for the entire family.

This year’s celebration will honor the influence of the many local Mexican bands that provided the community with traditional and modern sounds, playing an important role in the lives of many, from weddings to quinceanera celebrations to family reunions.

Mariachi Zapata will provide music throughout the day. Art activities will be held in the studios. Complimentary hot chocolate and Day of the Dead bread will be provided and food will be available for purchase in the restaurant. An ofrenda with mementos from the musicians’ lives will be on display in the main lobby October 29 through November 5.

Celebration Schedule

Noon – 4 p.m. Entertainment by Mariachi Zapata, Art Activities in the studios, Traditional Day of the Dead bread, Mexican hot chocolate by Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventur, Food available for purchase by Tamale’s Industry, Cash Bar, Museum Shop open featuring Day of the Dead merchandise

12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Museum tours (Spanish and English)

1 and 3 p.m. Film in Levitt Auditorium: “Music of our Fathers,” Vince Valdez, director

On Exhibit

Day of the Dead Ofrenda October 29 – November 5, lobby

“Drawing in Space” Through January 21, 2018, Richard Meier building,

Anna K. Meredith Gallery, I. M. Pei building, lobby

“I, too, am America” Through November 26, 2017, John Brady Print Gallery

Iowa Artists 2017: Yun Shin Through December 3, 2017, Blank One Gallery

Single-channel 7: Journeys into Through January 7, 2018, Pamela Bass-Bookey and

Peripheral Worlds: Alex Prager Harry Bookey Gallery, Richard Meier Building

“La Petite Mort”