Lincoln Savings Bank Presents the West Des Moines Polar Plunge October 15

Grimes, IA — Special Olympics Iowa (SOIA) will host the third annual West Des Moines Polar Plunge at Jordan Creek Town Center on Sunday, October 15. The Polar Plunge is a signature fundraiser for Special Olympics and offers a unique opportunity for individuals and organizations to raise money and support Special Olympics Iowa athletes by plunging into frigid waters.

The Plunge is presented by SOIA Statewide Partner Lincoln Savings Bank. Festivities will begin at noon.

Plungers, fans, families and athletes will witness the fun in the freezing waters while enjoying a wide variety of family-friendly activities. This year, you can stay warm and enjoy food, drink, music and drawings.

There is a way for everyone to be involved — plunge solo, plunge as a team, toss your boss, sponsor an individual or team, the corporate challenge or volunteer at the event. If you are too chicken to plunge, you can register to raise funds and receive a T-shirt and other prizes.