Des Moines Symphony announces Masterworks 2: Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake

DES MOINES — The Des Moines Symphony continues its 2017-2018 80th Season with Tchaikovski’s “Swan Lake” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct 21 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct 22, 2017 at the Des Moines Civic Center (221 Walnut Street, Des Moines).

Our 80th Season, “Music in Motion,” continues with the master of 19th Century dance music -— Tchaikovsky. Listen as the elegant, sweeping melodies of Tchaikovsky’s first ballet, the iconic “Swan Lake,” glide and whirl across the Civic Center stage. But first, the orchestra plays Wagner’s mythic, shimmering Overture to “Tannhäuser” followed by a dazzling performance of Richard Strauss’s “Death and Transfiguration,” his celestial, sublime tone poem meditating on the furious struggle between life and death.

Joseph Giunta, conducting

MORE INFORMATION

Find out where to park and what to expect in this visitor’s guide

Start your concert weekend at ReMix: Swan Lake Friday, October 20: a free happy hour event for young patrons featuring craft beer, free Fong’s Pizza, and an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at a Des Moines Symphony rehearsal

Concert Prelude Talks begin 45 minutes prior to each Masterworks concert in the Stoner Theater and are open to the public

CONCERT TICKETS

Single tickets are $15-$65 and are available online through dmsymphony.org (up until two hours prior to performances) and at the Civic Center Ticket Office (515.246.2300, 221 Walnut Street, Des Moines; open 9AM-5PM Monday through Friday and two hours prior to performances). Please note single ticket prices are subject to a $5 increase on the day of the concert, excluding student rush tickets.

Student tickets are $7.50-$32.50 and are available through the Civic Center Ticket Office with valid student ID. Student rush tickets, subject to availability, are $5 for junior high and high school students and $10 for all other students the day of the concert through the Civic Center Ticket Office. Tickets will be available at the door.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sat Oct 21 and 2:30 p.m. Sun Oct 22

Where: Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut Street, Des Moines

More Info: http://dmsymphony.org/events/masterworks-2-tchaikovskys-swan-lake/