Just Released

Clive Selected as Finalist for Voice of the People Award

CLIVE, Iowa — Clive Selected as Finalist for Voice of the People Award National Research Center, Inc. (NRC) has announced Clive, IA as a Finalist of the Voice of the People Award for Excellence in Built Environment. This award is only given to top performing jurisdictions that best listen and act for the benefit their communities. Based on responses from The National Citizen Survey™ (The NCS™), residents in our community reported among the highest ratings for this category compared with all other participating jurisdictions. The National Citizen Survey™ reports resident opinion and satisfaction with local government and services with a scientific, representative sample approach. Results are then used to inform budgeting, performance measurement and program planning.

“This is a unique opportunity to see evidence of best practices quantified by survey results,” said NRC president Tom Miller, noting that awarding top jurisdictions can even benefit other communities. “Others can understand the successes of their colleagues and get to know what’s working best in America.”

The Voice of the People Awards stand alone as the only award given in local government based on community opinion. The perspectives of the residents themselves determine nominees for the very best of Community Engagement, Safety, Mobility, Foundations of Livability, Recreation and Wellness, Education and Enrichment, Natural Environment, Built Environment and Economy.

Of the communities that participated in The National Citizen Survey in 2016, winners and finalists for Excellence in these categories received the highest overall levels of satisfaction from residents. Visit www.n-r-c.com to learn more about Voice of the People Awards and National Research Center. Clive was the winner of the Voice of the People award for the Built Environment in 2014.