2nd Annual Community Vehicle Check-Up

10/6/2017

On Oct. 7, 2017, the Des Moines Police Department will partner with several other organizations to host the 2nd Annual Community Vehicle Check-Up. 

The event will be held at North High School, 501 Holcomb Ave., Des Moines. Volunteers will be checking vehicles for burnt out lights (headlights, tail / brake lights, interior lights, license plate lights, etc.), changing worn windshield wipers, checking tires, assessing and assisting with child occupant safety features, and offering an overall assessment of vehicles. 

This free event is made possible by the partnerships of several local organizations. O’Halloran International, Fareway Food Stores, Urban Dreams, Quality Services Corp., NAPA Auto Parts Stores, Broadlawns Medical Center, Des Moines Public Schools, and UBER have all contributed to bring the Community Vehicle Check-Up back in 2017. 

Rain or shine, the event will be held on Oct. 7, 2017, 8 a.m. to noon, at North High School, 501 Holcomb Avenue.

