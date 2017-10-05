Just Released

Urbandale Mayor’s Inaugural “RUN FOR THE BADGE”

Urbandale, Iowa — The community is inviting you to join Urbandale Mayor Bob Andeweg and the Urbandale Police Department as they “RUN FOR THE BADGE” Saturday, October 14 at 8 a.m.

Mayor Andeweg will be anchoring #TeamJustin as he completes one of three courses provided to runners/walkers by the city: a 5K, 1-Mile Run, or a 1-mile walk. The Run for the Badge is in support of the brave men and women of law enforcement who put their lives on the line every day to protect the public.

This event is free and open to everyone. Registration will take place from 7-7:30 a.m. at Martin Field where participants will sign a waiver, receive a free #TeamJustin t-shirt, bracelet and course map. T-Shirts and bracelets are only available to the first 100 participants. The event will start at 8 a.m.

Parking is available in the front lot of the police department and at Walker Johnston Park. Participants can donate on the Urbandale Police Department and city webpage by clicking on the link #TeamJustin. Proceeds will be donated to Run for the Badge, an organization that creates memorials for officers lost in the line of duty.

Anyone interested in helping the Mayor reach his $1,000 goal can donate online at http://support.nleomf.org/site/TR/Events/RideampRuntoRemember?pg=team&fr_id=1250&team_id=7341.