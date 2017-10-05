Just Released

New single-channel video at Des Moines Art Center features artist Alex Prager “La Petite Mort”

DES MOINES, IA (October 2017) — On October 19, the Des Moines Art Center will open Alex Prager’s “La Petite Mort,” the fourth video in the Single-channel 7 series, Journeys into Peripheral Worlds. “La Petite Mort” will be on view in the Pamela Bass-Bookey and Harry Bookey Gallery, Richard Meier building, through January 7, 2018.

Prager creates new cinematic universes focused on intense emotion and epic themes such as obsession, disaster, and mortality. Her visually arresting and highly stylized art is influenced by classic cinema, fashion, and artists such as Cindy Sherman and William Eggleston. Starring French actress Judith Godreche and narrated by Gary Oldman, “La Petite Mort” presents a surreal and suspenseful exploration of love and death, rendered in the warm, bright tones of vintage Technicolor.