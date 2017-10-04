Just Released

Prairie Meadows to Host the Ultimate Pre-NYE Party

Arch Allies to perform at The Meadows Events Center on December 30, 2017

October 4 – Altoona, IA. Prairie Meadows is throwing the party of the year at The Meadows Events Center on Saturday, December 30. Partygoers of Ring In & Rock Out: The Ultimate Pre-NYE Party will enjoy an evening of signature cocktails, fully stocked bars, and live music by ‘80s tribute band Arch Allies.

The party starts at 8 p.m. on the last Saturday of 2017. Arch Allies will cover Journey, Styx, REO Speedwagon, Boston, and Bon Jovi hits until midnight. All guests must be 21 or older to attend.

Prairie Meadows is offering special early bird pricing of $15 per ticket until December 1; the price will then increase to $20 per ticket. Tickets will be general admission with a limited number of VIP Packages available for $50. These packages include a special seating area, private bar, two drink tickets, and custom VIP lanyards. The event will be standing room only for general admission ticket holders.

Ring In & Rock Out tickets can be purchased at prairiemeadows.com or Prairie Meadows Gift Shop beginning at 10 a.m. on October 6. General admission tickets can be purchased prior to the event or at the door. Members of the property’s rewards program, Prairie Gold Rewards, will have a ticket presale opportunity. Prairie Gold Rewards membership is free and open to guests 21 and older.

No refunds, cancelations, or exchanges will be permitted. Program dates and times are subject to change. For additional information, visit prairiemeadows.com.