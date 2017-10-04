Just Released

Des Moines Walk to Defeat ALS Brings Hope to Iowans with ALS

Thanks to generous support for the ALS Association, the first ALS treatment drug in 22 years was approved this past May. While the search continues for more treatments a cure, community members in the Des Moines area have been fundraising to help support The ALS Association Iowa Chapter and Iowans who are battling ALS. The Des Moines Walk to Defeat ALS will be held this Saturday to celebrate their support and help raise awareness of the disease.

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. Eventually, people with ALS lose the ability to initiate and control muscle movement, which often leads to total paralysis and death within two to five years of diagnosis. For unknown reasons, veterans are twice as likely to develop ALS.

WHERE: Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines

WHAT: The Des Moines Walk to Defeat ALS

WHEN: Saturday, October 7, 2017

Registration – 8:30 a.m.

Walk Starts – 10 a.m.

Walkers, families, friends, and supporters will gather at Principal Park to hear about the ways that the funds have impacted Iowans fighting ALS. Following this short program, everyone will be encouraged to take steps toward a cure along the walk path.

About The ALS Association

The ALS Association is the only national non-profit organization fighting Lou Gehrig’s Disease on every front. By leading the way in global research, providing assistance for people with ALS through a nationwide network of chapters, coordinating multidisciplinary care through certified clinical care centers and fostering government partnerships, The Association builds hope and enhances quality of life while aggressively searching for new treatments and a cure. For more information about The ALS Association Iowa Chapter, visit our website at www.alsaiowa.org.