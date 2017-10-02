Just Released

THE SONG CIRCLE FEATURING FOUR IOWA SONGWRITERS COMES TO THE TEMPLE THEATER IN NOVEMBER

DES MOINES, IA ― Des Moines Performing Arts is pleased to announce that four Iowa songwriters will perform in the round at the Temple Theater on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for The Song Circle will go on sale Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 at 9 a.m. and are available at DMPA.org, the Civic Center Ticket Office, or by phone at 515-246-2300. The Song Circle with Dave Moore, Chad Elliott, Patresa Hartman and Ryne Doughty will be a uniquely Iowa music experience. Each artist will bring his or her stories and song craft together on stage for a rotating showcase of some of our state’s best original music.

Dave Moore

Dave Moore plays guitar, button accordion, and harmonica in a blend of Americana and folk music influenced by country blues and conjunto music. He’s been a frequent performer on Garrison Keillor’s “A Prairie Home Companion” and records with Red House Records. Dave has appeared on recordings with Greg Brown, Garrison Keillor, David Zollo, Brother Trucker, and many more. Dave’s songs have been recorded by Lowen & Navarro, Greg Brown, and Larry Penn. He has opened for greats such as Townes Van Zandt, John Hammond Jr., and Los Lobos. In addition, he has shared the stage with Chet Atkins, Nick Lowe, and Beausoleil, among others.

Chad Elliott

Like the dark earth of his Iowa origins, Chad Elliott’s life has served as fertile ground for music. Elliott has turned love, loss, fatherhood, divorce and homelessness into lyrics. He performs more than 200 shows each year and is lauded as “Iowa’s Renaissance man” by “The Culture Buzz.” He has cultivated more than 1,000 songs in his career while also honing his skills as painter, sculptor and children’s book author/illustrator (“Wilderman’s Treetop Tales”). Elliott has released 20 albums and is currently working on his 21st, “RINGGOLD.” Elliott’s early career demonstrates a love of folk, roots and singer-songwriter music. He has worked with many greats and shared the stage with artists of the highest caliber, including Odetta, Tom Paxton, Loudon Wainwright III, R.L. Burnside, Greg Brown, Bo Ramsey, etc.

Patresa Hartman

Des Moines-based singer/songwriter, Patresa Hartman, didn’t begin sharing her music with others until an open mic in 2011, attributing the late start to a long-standing bout with stage fright. Five years, hundreds of audiences, and two full-length albums later, the fear is gone, and you can find her playing venues across the Midwest. Hartman calls her style soul-folk. Her rich, blues voice serves as the vehicle for thoughtful, poetic lyrics. A percussive guitar player, Hartman’s signature finger picking style serves as a rhythmic foundation for soulful melodies that hint at contemporary country and folk. Hartman’s roots in gospel and soul are apparent in her turns behind the piano.

Ryne Doughty

Ryne Doughty is a folk-roots musician. His stripped down earthy sound is directly influenced by the small, rural town where he was born and raised. The hard working, simple living, and friendly way of life of the Midwest shines through his songwriting that is understated, yet complex and rich with beauty and realness. Ryne has released three studio albums. The most recent, “Under the Willow Tree,” was produced by Alex Ramsey of The Pines. The album combines Ryne’s finger-style guitar picking and rich baritone voice to create a stunning musical landscape. Ryne’s main passion in life is to share his music with the very people who influence it; the real, hard working, everyday people that make this beautiful world go around.

