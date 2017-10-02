Special Olympics Iowa State Volleyball October 7 in Ames

Grimes, IA — Nearly 300 athletes on 33 teams from around Iowa will participate in the Special Olympics Iowa State Volleyball Tournament October 7 at the Forker Building on the campus of Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.

The game of volleyball appeals to all ability levels in Special Olympics, from competitive to developmental, young and experienced. Athletes can compete in traditional 6-on-6 team volleyball or in the developmental division.

More than 100 volunteers will be on hand as officials, scorekeepers and more.

Each year, the Iowa State University Kinesiology and PE Clubs provide leadership and student volunteers, helping to make the state volleyball tournament a success.

WHO: Special Olympics Iowa

WHAT: State Volleyball Tournament

WHEN: Saturday, October 7, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Forker Building, Iowa State University- 534 Wallace Rd., Ames, IA 50011