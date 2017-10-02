Just Released

Iowa Latino Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Three remarkable Iowa Latinos will be inducted into the First Iowa Latino Hall of Fame:

Mary Campos, Des Moines

Ila Plasencia, West Des Moines

Henry Vargas, Davenport

Awards will be presented to the recipients by Jeannette Brown, chair of the 2017 Iowa Latino Hall of Fame Selection Committee; Lorena Gingerich and Alejandro Pino, Commissioners.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. at the Iowa State Historical Building, 600 East Locust, Des Moines, Iowa. It is free and open to the public, and Spanish interpretation will be available. Attendees do not need to register.

To celebrate the honorees, their families and friends, the Iowa Commission of Latino Affairs will host a reception immediately following the ceremony in the atrium of the Iowa State Historical Building. The reception is sponsored by Community First Credit Union and LULAC Council 10, Davenport.

The Iowa Latino Hall of Fame was established by the Iowa Commission of Latino Affairs. The Iowa Latino Hall of Fame ceremony is held during National Latino & Hispanic Heritage Month, September 15 to October 15 which celebrates and honors the contributions made by Latinos in the United States.