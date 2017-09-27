Just Released

Variety Grants $2.4 Million to Central Iowa Children’s Charities

Variety – the Children’s Charity is granting $2,428,257 to 70 Iowa children’s charities this year. Today, 54 charities will receive their grants at the Fred Maytag II Scout Center, and the other 16 grants will be presented Wednesday, September 27, at the Cedar Rapids Marriott.

“Variety is strongly committed to positively impacting children throughout the state of Iowa,” said Sheri McMichael, Executive Director of Variety- the Children’s Charity. “As a direct result of the generous support from our donors, Variety is able to grant funds to 70 projects and programs that will enrich the lives of thousands of children.”

Variety, a 501c3 organization that raises funds through private and corporate donations, grants funds on an annual basis. This year, Variety received 119 applications requesting nearly $6 million in support. Variety funds eight different types of grants; acute, camperships, convalescent, variety at work, preventative, underprivileged, transportation and youth at risk. Organizations that receive Variety grants range in size and focus, but all share the goal of bettering the lives of children in Iowa.

Variety is dedicated to improving the lives of underprivileged, at-risk and special needs children throughout Iowa. Funding is provided to programs and initiatives that directly impact the wellbeing of children in our community. For more information on how you can be a part of our work, please visit varietyiowa.com.