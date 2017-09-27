Just Released

NATIONAL POSTER RETROSPECTICUS VISITS DES MOINES

Des Moines, IA — An eclectic mix of hand-printed posters is coming to Des Moines for one-night-only. The National Poster Retrospecticus showcases more than 150 of the most prominent poster designers from around the world. The show includes heavy hitters like Aaron Draplin, Daniel Danger, Teagan White and Jay Ryan. Art prints and posters for bands like The Black Keys, Ice-T, and Wilco will be on display for one-night-only at The Des Moines Social Club.

“We’re stoked to follow up the excitement of our 2016 tour,” explains show producer JP Boneyard. “It’s been a trip. We’ve visited places like The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Disney Animation, Lego HQ and Adobe Studios. We’re stoked to team up with The Des Moines Social Club and our friend Chrissy Jensen of Domestica. We’ll be displaying select works from our collection for this smaller pop-up event. We’ll also be displaying prints from The 59 Parks Print Series, which celebrates each of our National Parks in poster form.”

When: October 3, 2017, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Des Moines Social Club

About the National Poster Retrospecticus

The National Poster Retrospecticus is an internationally traveling poster show. Each show features select work from a collection of more than 400 hand-printed posters. The NPR represents more than 150 prominent poster designers from around the world. The show has traveled all over North America, visiting bombed out basements, rad community spaces and fancy art galleries. The tour has even shown in venues like The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Lego HQ, Adobe Studios and at events like SXSW and NXNE. The NPR’s mission is to celebrate posters and printmaking — we want to help spread that enthusiasm around the world.