Just Released

Des Moines Performing Arts to Honor 10 Millionth Guest in October

DES MOINES, IA ― Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) will welcome its 10 millionth guest during the Willis Broadway Series’ “Something Rotten!” engagement in October at the Des Moines Civic Center. DMPA calculated this figure using attendance and ticket sales data going back to the opening of the Civic Center in 1979. It includes guests at the Civic Center, Stoner Theater and Temple Theater.

“This number represents the passion Iowans have for theater, dance and all of the performing arts,” said DMPA President and CEO, Jeff Chelesvig. “We are delighted to celebrate this milestone and share our appreciation with the millions of patrons who got us to this point.”

An Iowa educator will be recognized as the honorary 10 millionth guest during a performance of “Something Rotten!”

DMPA Guest Facts To-Date:

– 3,940,301 guests have attended a Willis Broadway series performance, contributing to $30 million in regional economic development annually.

– 599,193 students and educators have attended special matinee performances as part of the Applause Series. These performances cost only $1 per ticket in order to bring young Iowans’ education to life through theater.

– Iowans from all 99 counties have attended a DMPA engagement.