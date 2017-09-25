Sara Evans to Perform at Hoyt Sherman Place On Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 8 p.m.

On Thursday, December 14 , 2017 Sara Evans will be bringing her holiday show to Hoyt Sherman Place at 8 p.m.

She’s had five No. 1 singles, sold millions of records, won the Academy of Country Music’s Top Female Vocalist Award and claimed a CMA trophy for her signature song, “Born To Fly.” It’s tough to imagine many accomplishments Sara Evans hasn’t already checked off her bucket list. And yet, with the release of her eighth studio album, “Words,” she demonstrates that she’s still willing to leap into the unknown, taking greater control of her career and calling the shots in a way that’s unusual in country music – particularly unusual for a woman in the genre.