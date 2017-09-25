Just Released

Johnny Mathis to appear on the Civic Center stage

DES MOINES, IA ― Des Moines Performing Arts is pleased to present vocalist Johnny Mathis at the Des Moines Civic Center for one night only on Sunday, May 13, 2017 at 7 p.m. — the perfect timing for a Mother’s Day concert. Tickets to Johnny Mathis: The Voice of Romance Tour 2018 will be available starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 at desmoinesperformingarts.org, the Civic Center Ticket Office, and by phone at 515-246-2300.

Celebrating his 62nd year in the music industry, legendary singer Johnny Mathis is Columbia Records longest-running artist. A sublime vocalist whose approach to pop music eclipses passing fads and trends, Mathis has performed songs in an incredible variety of styles and categories — from music composed for stage and film to golden era jazz standards, contemporary pop hits, and holiday music, all of which has assured his reputation as one of the most enduring vocalists in music history.

Best known for his supremely popular hits like “Chances Are,” “It’s Not For Me To Say” and “Misty,” Mathis has recorded close to 80 albums, six Christmas albums and has sold millions of records worldwide. During his extensive career he has had three songs inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, achieved 50 Hits on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary Chart, and ranks as the all-time No. 6 album artist in the history of Billboard’s pop album charts. He has received five Grammy Nominations, and in 2003 he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

For additional information about Johnny Mathis, please visit DMPA.org.

Johnny Mathis Official Website: www.johnnymathis.com

Twitter: @MathisJohnny <https://twitter.com/MathisJohnny>

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JohnnyMathisMusic