Just Released

Interrobang Film Festival stretches its legs as an independent event in Des Moines

Des Moines, IA — The Interrobang Film Festival (IFF) has been a beloved part of the Des Moines Arts Festival for 10 years and is now branching off to act as an independent event in Des Moines. This new chapter for IFF will begin Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at various venues in the Historic East Village.

IFF was developed as an independent event due to a strategic plan developed in 2012. Since that time, initiatives have been placed to allow the event to stand on its own and build the brand. This first year will be executed on a small scale to capitalize on investments and to test the temperature on an independent film festival in Des Moines.

“The Interrobang Film Festival grew out of the organization’s strategic planning process. It is our vision that by incubating this event over the last five years at the Des Moines Arts Festival, it can become Iowa’s next premiere film festival,” said Stephen King, executive director of the Des Moines Arts Festival. “We’re excited by the response we’ve received and look forward to again contributing in a positive way to the quality of life and culture in Des Moines.”

To date, 34 films have been accepted to IFF, 17 of them directed by women. More information to come on www.interrobangfilm.com.

The schedule for the festival is as follows:

Friday, September 29, 6 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Saturday, September 30, 11 a.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Sunday, October 1, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, September 29

6 p.m. Opening Reception, State Historical Museum of Iowa rooftop terrace

7:30 p.m. Feature Screenings, Moxie Gallery

8 p.m. Beers with Iowa Filmmakers, Peace Tree Brewing Co.

8:30 p.m. Wine Diamonds: Uncorking America’s Heartland and Midwest Wine Tasting, SHM terrace

Saturday, September 30

11 a.m. Feature Screenings, SHM theater

3 p.m. Guest Lecturer, SHM theater

5:30 p.m. Women in Film Gathering, Moxie gallery

6:30 p.m. Interrobang Film Challenge Screening, SHM theater

7:45 p.m. Feature Screenings, SHM terrace

12 a.m. Hush Hush / American Guinea Pig: Sacrifice Midnight Screening, Tacopocalypse

Sunday, October 1

11 a.m. Home Movie Day, Streetcar 209

11 a.m. Featured Screenings, SHM theater

2:00 p.m. Guest Lecturer, SHM theater

4:00 p.m. Awards and Closing Reception, SHM terrace

New to IFF will be the first run of the Interrobang Film Challenge (Sept. 22-25), an opportunity for film teams from across the state to test their filmmaking skills by creating a short film in just 72 hours. Teams will be given a choice of genres, characters, props, and lines of dialogue that they must work into their work, which will be screened free of charge at the Interrobang Film Festival. The film to take home the “Best of Challenge” award which receives $500 cash and will be screened as part of the 2018 Des Moines Arts Festival. (First runner-up will receive a $300 cash prize and second runner-up will receive a $200 cash prize.)

“The Interrobang Film Festival brings both opportunities and entertainment to the film scene of Iowa,” said IFF director Kristian Day. “The festival’s new format lays the groundwork of being all inclusive and a place for both filmmakers and film lovers to come together.”