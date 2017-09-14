The City of Pleasant Hill, Iowa Maintains Fire Protection Rating

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa – On August 25, 2017 the Pleasant Hill Fire Department received the latest Public Protection Classification (PPC) rating from the Insurance Service Office, Inc. (ISO). Prior to today’s announcement, the City earned its most recent ISO rating in 2006. Based on a scale of one to ten, with ‘one’ being the best rating, the City of Pleasant Hill was awarded a Class 4/4x. This maintains the strong rating previously held by the City’s Fire Department.

“The City hired its first full time Fire Chief, Tom Solberg in 2014,” said Mayor Kurovski. “With the new position and subsequent addition of day-time staffing, the Department has been able to maintain our high quality of service to a community that has increasing service calls annually.”

The ISO is an independent company that serves insurance companies, communities, fire departments and others by providing information with regard to risk. ISO has evaluated and classified approximately 45,000 communities nationwide. Only 27 percent of communities nationwide receive a rating of 4 or higher. In Iowa, over 2,000 communities have been rated and less than 9 percent of Iowa communities receive a rating of 4 or higher.