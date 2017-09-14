Just Released

Des Moines Symphony Announces Seventh Annual Symphony Week Sep 18-24

This year, the Des Moines Symphony celebrates the start of its 80th Season, Music in Motion, with Symphony Weekevents designed to bring the Symphony to you. Look for the following Symphony-themed specials and giveaways throughout the week leading up to our 2017-2018 Season Debut, “Invitation to the Dance.”

Monday, September 18:

Starting today, celebrate the Orchestra’s 80th Season with Des Moines Symphony-themed drinks all week long at Centro, one of Joseph Giunta’s favorite restaurants. The downtown restaurant will serve The Maestro (crafted with Joe’s favorite gin, Bombay Sapphire) and the Italian Mule, which is one of his favorite cocktails and gives a nod to his Italian heritage.

Tuesday, September 19:

One-day flash sale! Check out the Symphony’s social media channels for a special discount on this year’s Season Debut concert – good ONLY through midnight on Tuesday, September 19.

Wednesday, September 20:

Enjoy the company of fellow music-lovers, a little wine and cheese and an enlightening presentation from 6:30-8 p.m. at Classical Conversations – an informal class that introduces you to the music the Des Moines Symphony will perform at its first concert of the season.

Thursday, September 21:

Free ticket Thursday! Five free pairs of Symphony tickets have been hidden around Des Moines, and it’s up to you to find them! Check the Symphony’s social media feeds for photos and location clues, then be the first to claim them for yourself.

Friday, September 22:

Join Symphony staff at West Glen Town Center from 5-9 p.m. for Cityview’s Wine & Whiskey Walk. Sip cocktails, sample wines, and enter to win giveaways – including four pairs of Symphony tickets!

Saturday, September 23

Opening Night Celebration : Join us for a pre-concert celebration filled with live music and a gourmet dinner on Cowles Commons. The celebration begins at 5 p.m.

: Join us for a pre-concert celebration filled with live music and a gourmet dinner on Cowles Commons. The celebration begins at 5 p.m. Masterworks 1: Invitation to the Dance – 7:30 p.m. at the Civic Center. Joseph Giunta and the Des Moines Symphony open our 80th Season, “Music in Motion,” with Weber’s graceful, vivacious “Invitation to the Dance.” Two-time Grammy nominee Jennifer Frautschi makes her triumphant return to Des Moines for a richly textured performance of Bruch’s beloved “First Violin Concerto.” Rachmaninoff’s final work, the brilliantly scored “Symphonic Dances,” ends our Season Debut in a blaze of whirling, lavish melodies.

Sunday, September 24

Masterworks 1: Invitation to the Dance – 2:30 p.m. at the Civic Center. Joseph Giunta and the Des Moines Symphony open our 80th Season, “Music in Motion,” with Weber’s graceful, vivacious “Invitation to the Dance.” Two-time Grammy nominee Jennifer Frautschi makes her triumphant return to Des Moines for a richly textured performance of Bruch’s beloved “First Violin Concerto.” Rachmaninoff’s final work, the brilliantly scored “Symphonic Dances,” ends our Season Debut in a blaze of whirling, lavish melodies.