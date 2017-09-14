2nd Annual Tour de Grimes/Mayor’s Bike Ride this Saturday

Grimes, IA September 14, 2017: The second annual Grimes Mayor’s Bike Ride, also known as Tour de Grimes, will take place on the morning of Saturday, September 16. With two rides planned, a long route (48+ miles) and a Family Route (4.2 miles), there will be great options for bikers.

The ride will begin and end at Grimes’ South Sports Complex (600 S. James Street, Grimes, Iowa). The long ride will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the Family Ride will begin at 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend. There is no cost to participate in the event, which will include a meal for riders around noon.

The event is intended to bring neighbors together and celebrate a growing and vibrant community. A raffle is part of the event, the proceeds of which will be used to fund a new Veterans Memorial in the Heritage at Grimes development, when the new park is constructed.

For more details, including maps of the ride routes, please visit the Club’s official website at http://wpcrotary.com/.