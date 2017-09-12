STIEN NAMED ASSOCIATION FORUM FORTY UNDER 40

Just Released



president. DES MOINES, IA – Katie Stien, National Sales Manager for Catch DesMoines, has been named a 2017 “Forty Under 40” honoree by Association Forum and USAE Magazine.Forty Under 40 awards are given annually to 40 accomplished association ornon-profit professionals who are under the age of 40 and demonstrate highpotential for continued success in leadership roles and exhibit a strongpassion for, and commitment to, the association management and nonprofitindustries. Stien was nominated and selected for the award for her leadership ingrowing the tourism industry in Greater Des Moines and the State of Iowa. Stien has been with Catch Des Moines since 2009.“For the past 8 years, Katie has helped elevate Greater Des Moines tomeeting, convention, and event planners across the world,” says Greg Edwards,president.

In fiscal year 2016-2017, Stien was responsible for bringing 47 events to Greater Des Moines. Over the course of her career, she has secured national and international events for the community such as National Junior High Finals Rodeo, American Cheese Society, and Red Power Round Up. Stien was a recipient of the 2017 Iowa FFA Association Distinguished Service Award, 2015 State of Iowa Governor’s Volunteer Award and a 2012 Destination Marketing Association International 30 Under 30 honoree.



Stien is a graduate of Iowa State University where she received her Bachelor of Science in Journalism and Mass Communication and minor in Speech Communication. Currently, Stien is a board member of Iowa Agri-Marketing Association and a member of Young Professionals in Agriculture and Central Iowa Tourism Region. She has also served on the Iowa FFA Foundation Executive Board and Iowa Group Travel Association Executive Board.